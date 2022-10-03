AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music lovers are preparing for Austin City Limits Music Festival ahead of the first weekend starting on Friday. One tool that can help them prepare is a registration form for items that could get lost at the festival.

Festival-goers can register for lost and found to get notified if their item is turned in.

The form asks for your name, phone number, email, and your phone’s IMEI, which stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity and is like a personal ID number for your phone.

Next, it’ll ask you to provide a friend’s name and phone number, who will be notified if your belongings show up in lost and found.

Last, after you click “Submit,” a confirmation will be sent to your email containing a screensaver – which ACL recommends setting as your lock screen before going to the festival – that has a QR code on it. The QR code is so that if your phone gets lost, the person who finds it can scan it and drop it off at lost and found.