AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival announced Wednesday its ACL Fest Nights lineup, with performances scheduled Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 13-15. Featured artists include Japanese Breakfast, Cimafunk, Buffalo Nichols and Zhu, among others.
ACL Fest Nights tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Here’s a day-by-day look at artists performing across the city.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Zach Bryan
- Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Doors open at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
- Billy Strings
- Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
- Big Wild with Josh Fudge
- Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
- James Blake (DJ set) presents CMYK
- Emo’s Austin
- Doors open at 9:30 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
- Kevin Morby with Cassandra Jenkins
- Scoot Inn
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Cimafunk
- Antone’s
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
- Calder Allen
- Continental Club
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Ages 21 and older
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Omar Apollo
- ACL Live
- Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Goose
- Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Sofi Tukker (DJ set)
- Emo’s Austin
- Doors open at 9:30 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
- Goth Babe with Sarah and the Sundays
- Scoot Inn
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Muna with Isaac Dunbar
- Empire Garage
- Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Nation of Language
- Stubb’s Indoors
- Doors open at 11:55 p.m.
- Buffalo Nichols
- Continental Club
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Ages 21 and older
Sunday, Oct. 9
- Larry June
- Antone’s
- Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
Thursday, Oct. 13
- Billy Strings
- Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
- Vacations with Jackie Hayes, Darkbird
- Scoot Inn
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
- Me Nd Adam with Joshua Ray Walker
- Antone’s
- Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
Friday, Oct. 14
- Spoon with Glove & Andrew Cashen
- ACL Live
- Doors open at 8 p.m.
- Big Gigantic
- Emo’s Austin
- Doors open at 9:30 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
- Magdalena Bay
- Antone’s
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
- Ripe
- 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Neil Frances (DJ set)
- Empire Control Room
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- Japanese Breakfast with DEHD
- Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
- Doors open at 8 p.m.
- ZHU (DJ set)
- Emo’s Austin
- Doors open at 9:30 p.m.
- Ages 18 and older
- Benee with Spill Tab
- Scoot Inn
- Doors open at 9 p.m.
- Wilderado with Michigander
- Empire Garage
- Doors open at 8 p.m.
More information on ACL Fest Nights is available online.