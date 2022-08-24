The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will return to Zilker Park Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival announced Wednesday its ACL Fest Nights lineup, with performances scheduled Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 13-15. Featured artists include Japanese Breakfast, Cimafunk, Buffalo Nichols and Zhu, among others.

ACL Fest Nights tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Here’s a day-by-day look at artists performing across the city.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Zach Bryan Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Doors open at 7 p.m.



Thursday, Oct. 6

Billy Strings Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



Friday, Oct. 7

Big Wild with Josh Fudge Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

James Blake (DJ set) presents CMYK Emo’s Austin Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Ages 18 and older



Kevin Morby with Cassandra Jenkins Scoot Inn Doors open at 9 p.m.



Cimafunk Antone’s Doors open at 9 p.m. Ages 18 and older



Calder Allen Continental Club Doors open at 9 p.m. Ages 21 and older



Saturday, Oct. 8

Omar Apollo ACL Live Doors open at 8 p.m.



Goose Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Doors open at 9 p.m.



Sofi Tukker (DJ set) Emo’s Austin Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Ages 18 and older



Goth Babe with Sarah and the Sundays Scoot Inn Doors open at 9 p.m.



Muna with Isaac Dunbar Empire Garage Doors open at 8 p.m.



Nation of Language Stubb’s Indoors Doors open at 11:55 p.m.



Buffalo Nichols Continental Club Doors open at 9 p.m. Ages 21 and older



Sunday, Oct. 9

Larry June Antone’s Doors open at 8 p.m. Ages 18 and older



Thursday, Oct. 13

Billy Strings Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



Vacations with Jackie Hayes, Darkbird Scoot Inn Doors open at 6:30 p.m.



Me Nd Adam with Joshua Ray Walker Antone’s Doors open at 8 p.m. Ages 18 and older



Friday, Oct. 14

Spoon with Glove & Andrew Cashen ACL Live Doors open at 8 p.m.



Big Gigantic Emo’s Austin Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Ages 18 and older



Magdalena Bay Antone’s Doors open at 9 p.m. Ages 18 and older



Ripe 3TEN Austin City Limits Live Doors open at 9 p.m.



Neil Frances (DJ set) Empire Control Room Doors open at 9 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 15

Japanese Breakfast with DEHD Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Doors open at 8 p.m.



ZHU (DJ set) Emo’s Austin Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Ages 18 and older



Benee with Spill Tab Scoot Inn Doors open at 9 p.m.



Wilderado with Michigander Empire Garage Doors open at 8 p.m.



More information on ACL Fest Nights is available online.