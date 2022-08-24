AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival announced Wednesday its ACL Fest Nights lineup, with performances scheduled Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 13-15. Featured artists include Japanese Breakfast, Cimafunk, Buffalo Nichols and Zhu, among others.

ACL Fest Nights tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Here’s a day-by-day look at artists performing across the city.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

  • Zach Bryan
    • Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    • Doors open at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

  • Billy Strings
    • Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    • Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

  • Cimafunk
    • Antone’s
    • Doors open at 9 p.m.
    • Ages 18 and older
  • Calder Allen
    • Continental Club
    • Doors open at 9 p.m.
    • Ages 21 and older

Saturday, Oct. 8

  • Goose
    • Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    • Doors open at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

  • Larry June
    • Antone’s
    • Doors open at 8 p.m.
    • Ages 18 and older

Thursday, Oct. 13

  • Billy Strings
    • Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    • Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

  • Big Gigantic
    • Emo’s Austin
    • Doors open at 9:30 p.m.
    • Ages 18 and older
  • Ripe
    • 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
    • Doors open at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

  • ZHU (DJ set)
    • Emo’s Austin
    • Doors open at 9:30 p.m.
    • Ages 18 and older

More information on ACL Fest Nights is available online.