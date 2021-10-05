70 COVID-19 vaccines given at Austin City Limits Weekend 1, Travis County says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Constable George Morales, who oversees Travis County’s vaccine strike teams, told Travis County Commissioners Court Tuesday the team gave 70 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Austin City Limits Music Festival during weekend one.

Over the weekend, a Travis County spokesperson told KXAN the majority of people coming to the mobile clinic at the festival were getting booster shots. Those are only approved for some people right now, and only for people who’s first doses of vaccine were Pfizer.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots have not been federal approved yet.

Vaccines will also be offered at weekend two of ACL, you will need to bring your CDC vaccine card to get a second or third/booster dose of the vaccine.

Those 70 doses given at ACL are part of the 763 doses of vaccine that were given in Travis County last week.

Charles Brotherton, Travis County’s county executive of emergency management, said over the past few weeks they’ve seen “a bit of a lull in demand.”

“We are not taking our foot off the gas,” he said.