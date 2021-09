Here’s a look at the different ways to get to the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival. (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weather Underground has set up six weather stations around Zilker Park to stay up to date with the latest weather conditions for both weekends of Austin City Limits.

The first weekend of the 2021 ACL festival is trending wet with significant rain likely both Friday and Saturday. Click on the links below to be prepared for any weather conditions that may come your way.