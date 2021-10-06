33 DWI-related arrests, hundreds of EMS calls made during ACL Weekend 1

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Austin City Limits Music Festival is officially back in 2021. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New data released by the City of Austin Wednesday reported the Austin Police Department made 33 DWI-related arrests during Weekend 1 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The arrests were made as part of the ACL No Refusal Initiative, running Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. Of the 33 DWI-related arrests, 15 were confirmed via blood search warrants, nine from consensual breath samples and nine from consensual blood samples.

More than 80% of the DWI arrests extended from 911 calls made during Weekend 1 of the festival, which also included 15 collisions.

Thirteen arrests were denoted as enhanced DWI arrests due to prior convictions or the presence of a child at the time of the arrest. These include:

Consent breath samples over 0.15: 5 arrests

Class A misdemeanor DWI (prior conviction): 2 arrests

Felony DWI (two or more prior convictions): 5 arrests

Felony DWI with a child passenger: 1 arrest

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services officials reported 260 EMS calls for service during ACL Weekend 1. The majority of patients received service at Ascension Seton’s medical tents inside Zilker Park; six patients were transported to area hospitals, ATCEMS officials said.

KXAN reached out to Ascension Seton officials for more specific EMS call breakdowns made, and we will update this story once more information is available.