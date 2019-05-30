KXAN is the Austin, Texas NBC affiliate. KXAN is committed to succinct and powerful hard news coverage through its in-depth, investigative brand and is consistently the #1 most viewed news station in the market . KXAN Investigates is a nationally-recognized, award-winning team of nine journalists – the largest investigative unit in Central Texas. The team was recently honored with the national IRE Award from the Investigative Reporters & Editors organization. We tackle stories that hold our leaders accountable and work to enrich our community. Our In-depth, investigative brand is promised and delivered daily. KXAN First Warning weather is also the dominant weather brand in the market led by 26 year KXAN veteran, Jim Spencer, our chief weathercaster.

KXAN News signed on the air on February 12, 1965. At that time, it was known as KHFI-TV Channel 42 and was owned by Southwest Republic Corporation; a division of the Featherlite Company. The primary partners were John Kingsbury and his father, E.G. Kingsbury of Austin. The company also owned KHFI-AM/FM.

The AM station was sold in the early 1970s and the call letters were changed to KTAP. Then, KTAP was sold and became KIXL which still operates in Austin. KHFI-FM was sold to the same group in 1980.

In early 1973, a deal was made between the Kingsbury family and Henry Tippie, who bought the station. The call letters and frequency were then changed to KTVV-TV, Channel 36. The new owner, Kingstip Communications Inc., increased the power of our transmitter to five million watts.

In 1979, Kingstip agreed to sell the station to LIN Broadcasting Corp. of New York which was later merged with Media General in 2016.

In 2017, Media General was acquired by Nexstar Media Group.

On October 15, 1987, the call letters were changed to KXAN-TV, Channel 36.