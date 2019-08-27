About State of Texas

Josh Hinkle, State of Texas host

Launched in 2011, “State of Texas” is the only statewide, network-affiliated show focused solely on Texas politics. Produced at KXAN in Austin and seen in 12 markets, the weekly program gives viewers greater perspective on the Texas Legislature and elections. It has been honored three times with the national Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism in 2015 for coverage of the women’s health debate, in 2017 for an exposé on border security funding, and in 2019 for an investigation into financial questions surrounding Texas’ oil and gas regulators. The show has also earned six consecutive Emmys as the Best Political Program in Texas.

NATIONAL AWARDS

Walter Cronkite Awards

  • 2019 – State of Texas: Oil Empire
  • 2017 – State of Texas: Border Splurge
  • 2015 – State of Texas: Women’s Health Debate

    • REGIONAL AWARDS

    Lone Star Emmys

  • 2018 – State of Texas: TxTag Troubles (Politics Program)
  • 2017 – State of Texas: Guns on Campus (Politics Program)
  • 2016 – State of Texas: Emergency Flood Funding (Politics Program)
  • 2015 – State of Texas: Women’s Health Debate (Politics Program)
  • 2014 – State of Texas: Special Session (Politics Program)
  • 2013 – State of Texas: West Explosion (Politics Program)

    • Edward R. Murrow Awards

  • 2017 – State of Texas: Emergency Flood Funding

