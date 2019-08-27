About State of Texas

Launched in 2011, “State of Texas” is the only statewide, network-affiliated show focused solely on Texas politics. Produced at KXAN in Austin and seen in 12 markets, the weekly program gives viewers greater perspective on the Texas Legislature and elections. It has been honored three times with the national Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism in 2015 for coverage of the women’s health debate, in 2017 for an exposé on border security funding, and in 2019 for an investigation into financial questions surrounding Texas’ oil and gas regulators. The show has also earned six consecutive Emmys as the Best Political Program in Texas.

