Here’s a closer look at Royce West’s U.S. Senate campaign

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Royce West has served as Texas Senator for the 23 district since 1993. He is now turning his attention to the U.S. Senate race and is one of the top five Democratic candidates.

In the latest poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, West is ranked third with 5% support from polled voters. He is polled behind MJ Hegar, 12%, and Sema Hernandez, 6%.

West said one of the things he wants voters to know is that of the 12 Democratic Senators, 10 of them, including himself, support his candidacy. Also, of the 67 Democratic House members, 49 support his candidacy.

“Most of the leadership that has been elected by Democrats in this state that will form the basis of the Democratic primary, those persons that they’ve elected recognize what I’ve done, my experience factor, and are supportive of me,” West said.

When it comes to the border, West said Texas needs more judges with more resources so Texas can adjudicate the asylum claims.

DACA went before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, and West said a legislative solution may be the answer if the president is not going to do anything by executive order.

“Those kids that are involved in the DACA program are kids that have done everything that they need to do here in this country,” West said. “And we’ve got to find a way to make certain that they stay in this country.”

Senator John Cornyn launched an attack ad after West announced his campaign for U.S. Senate. The ad targeted his support of abortion rights and gun control.

West said he believes his views on these issues match up with the views of most Texans. He supports a ban on assault weapons, background checks and red flag laws.

“Cornyn has not done that,” West said. “I think he’s out of step with most Texans on that issue. We’ll find out very soon.”

West said he thinks he’s the best candidate to face John Cornyn because he has a history of impact in Texas.

“I’ve been talking about and taking action and trying to implement them since 1993, through legislation and attempting to make sure of my colleagues on the sides of the aisle would be comfortable with it,” West said. “And more and more people are becoming comfortable with these.”