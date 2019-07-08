Skip to content
Headlines
Tropical Storm Barry intensifying, but heading away from Texas
TxDOT asks public for feedback on potential transportation projects, including expansion of I-35
Texas detention deputy charged in 2017 case of assault on inmate
Statewide Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old last seen in Dallas
Round Rock family scammed out of $471,000, but how did detectives retrieve that money?
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Austin police apprehend 14 suspects during SWAT situation at what police call ‘illegal game room’
Gov. Abbott suggests San Antonio solutions to homelessness should be copied
Hays County will continue prosecuting low-level marijuana cases
Hamburger, hot dog buns recalled due to plastic in buns
Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield
Mississippi gubernatorial candidate asks female reporter to bring male chaperone
Trump’s July Fourth event drains DC terror security fund
Craft conservation: The new effort to save Texas water sources through beer
Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant explodes in North Carolina
More Top Stories
Local News
Craft conservation: The new effort to save Texas water sources through beer
TxDOT asks public for feedback on potential transportation projects, including expansion of I-35
Hays County will continue prosecuting low-level marijuana cases
Round Rock family scammed out of $471,000, but how did detectives retrieve that money?
East Austin trail set for improvements, city is looking for public input
More Local News News
Texas
Texas detention deputy charged in 2017 case of assault on inmate
Statewide Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old last seen in Dallas
Police identify man found dead in ditch along the side of the road in Kyle
Authorities: Missing Texas man was eaten by his own dogs
H-E-B’s new driverless delivery will get its first spin in San Antonio
More Texas News
National News
Mississippi gubernatorial candidate asks female reporter to bring male chaperone
The Latest: Lawyers for Weinstein and an accuser speak out
Trump’s July Fourth event drains DC terror security fund
New holding center for migrant children opens in Texas
Vegas police release report on lessons from 2017 massacre
More National News News
Crime
Texas detention deputy charged in 2017 case of assault on inmate
Gassy suspect caught by police after letting out loud fart
July 4 fight in downtown Austin ends in homeless man’s death
Police assisting FBI with ‘law enforcement operation’ in south Austin
Austin police investigating bank robbery at Wells Fargo in central Austin
More Crime News
Entertainment
David Bromberg fears huge violin collection must be split up
ABC’s ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ to end after next season
Taylor Swift shakes off drama with fun concert performance
NY judge OKs Weinstein defense team recasting
Fox News viewers flock to Trump’s holiday speech
More Entertainment News
US Politics
New holding center for migrant children opens at former Texas oilfield camp
3rd Democratic presidential debate to be held in Houston
Trump violates Constitution when he bans critics on Twitter, federal court rules
Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee alleges ‘cover-up’ at border stations
Texas sues to repeal Obamacare but offers no plan to replace it
More US Politics News
Trending Stories
Mississippi gubernatorial candidate asks female reporter to bring male chaperone
Texas detention deputy charged in 2017 case of assault on inmate
Trump’s July Fourth event drains DC terror security fund
Craft conservation: The new effort to save Texas water sources through beer
TxDOT asks public for feedback on potential transportation projects, including expansion of I-35
Don't Miss
AT&T and DirecTV not carrying KXAN, KBVO
Did Texas accidentally decriminalize small amounts of pot?
Biohazard! APD looking into better cleaning techniques for soiled police uniforms
Is Austin really the worst city when it comes to ghosting?
Flesh-eating bacteria turns family vacation into tragedy