AUSTIN (KXAN) - A storm system approaching from the desert southwest will bring an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms today and tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of the KXAN viewing area in the slight risk category for severe thunderstorms today and tomorrow. A "slight risk" means only a few short-lived, but intense thunderstorms are expected. The storms may contain 1" diameter hail or larger, and damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more. There is a low risk of an isolated tornado.

All eyes are on a slowly advancing boundary from west central Texas into the Hill Country. As the boundary moves into an increasingly moist, unstable atmosphere, a few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop later in the afternoon west of Austin. The most likely time period for strong storms and heavy rain area wide will be between 10 p.m. tonight and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1 to 2.5 inches of rain across Central Texas, with the higher totals north and northeast of Austin.

Milam County is under a Flash Flood Watch through tomorrow evening, with the possibility of 2-4 inches of rain.

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather Team as we continue to process new information on this developing system.