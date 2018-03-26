Four Texas Tech football players arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clockwise from top left: Jeff Duffey, Desmon Smith-Williams, Furquan Shorts, and Christian Taylor. (Lubbock County Detention Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) - Four Texas Tech football players were arrested Sunday morning accused of causing damage to property during a disturbance at a nightclub.

Lubbock police arrested: Jett Duffey, Desmon Smith-Williams, Furquan Shorts, Christian Taylor.

In all, 10 people were arrested.

Police say they were originally called to the Bash Riprock's nightclub on Main Street just before closing time Sunday for reports of a disturbance where someone was possibly armed. When officers arrived, a large group of people were in front of the club impeding traffic, police say.

As they were trying to find the armed person, an officer saw a man, identified as Taylor, smashing a car's windshield, but when the officer tried to arrest him, "the crowd became aggressive toward the responding officers," police say.

Lubbock police say Duffey caused damaged to the ULofts Apartments property. Smith-Williams, 20, was taken to the hospital to receive treatment after a K-9 police dog bit him during the melee.

Both Duffey and Taylor were charged with criminal mischief plus disorderly conduct. Shorts and Smith-Williams were charged with disorderly conduct.

The four Texas Tech players were in Midland on Saturday for the team's first scrimmage of the spring season.

With additional reporting by KLBK.

