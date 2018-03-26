Family dog bites, kills 4-year-old near San Antonio

WOAI Four-year-old boy dies after family dog bites him on his neck. (Courtesy: WOAI)

CONVERSE, Texas (KXAN) - A 4-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after the family's dog bit him while playing in the backyard.

WOAI, the NBC affiliate in San Antonio, reports Noah Trevino was in his backyard in Converse, Texas when the family's "large mix breed" dog bit him on the neck. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the dog was tied up when it got a hold of the child.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the family was able to free the child from the dog's hold and began CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The child was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The family told WOAI the dog has never attacked people. The dog is reportedly in the custody of Bexar County Animal Control. The newspaper reports the dog is expected to be euthanized.

