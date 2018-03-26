Blue Bell adds Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough flavor

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blue Bell's new flavor Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. (Courtesy: Blue Bell)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Blue Bell's new flavor Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. (Courtesy: Blue Bell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- - If you're a fan of chocolate peanut butter cups, then Blue Bell's new flavor is right up your tastebud alley.

The Brenham-based ice cream company is launching a new flavor called Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. The new concoction arrives in stores this week.

The company describes the ice cream as a "smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks."

While chocolate and peanut butter isn't anything new, the new flavor is just a "kicked up" version of everyone's favorites.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough will be available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Comment on the story below: