Blue Bell adds Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough flavor

By: Calily Bien

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 06:19 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 11:17 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- - If you're a fan of chocolate peanut butter cups, then Blue Bell's new flavor is right up your tastebud alley.

The Brenham-based ice cream company is launching a new flavor called Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. The new concoction arrives in stores this week. 

The company describes the ice cream as a "smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks."

While chocolate and peanut butter isn't anything new, the new flavor is just a "kicked up" version of everyone's favorites. 

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough will be available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Comment on the story below:

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss