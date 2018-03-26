Blue Bell adds Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough flavor
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- - If you're a fan of chocolate peanut butter cups, then Blue Bell's new flavor is right up your tastebud alley.
The Brenham-based ice cream company is launching a new flavor called Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. The new concoction arrives in stores this week.
The company describes the ice cream as a "smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks."
While chocolate and peanut butter isn't anything new, the new flavor is just a "kicked up" version of everyone's favorites.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough will be available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
