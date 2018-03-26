Truck crashes into Washington cafe, narrowly misses customer

BURLINGTON, Wash. (KXAN) - A truck backing up at high speed ended up smashing through the window of a cafe in Washington and almost hitting a customer standing at the counter.

Surveillance video from the Foxy Lady cafe in Burlington, Washington, on Thursday shows the customer hopping over the counter to escape the truck. Its wheels continued to spin as it was stuck inside.

It took out walls, windows and tables when it crashed through, causing significant damage. It's not known what caused the driver to crash or if they will be cited.

