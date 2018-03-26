Girl Scout troop given fake $100 bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Girl Scout mom in Tennessee says a person used a counterfeit bill to pay for cookies, and now her troop is left figuring out how to make up the loss.
During the last round of cookie sells, Julie Tolbert said a patron paid for a box of cookies with a $100 bill.
It wasn't until she stopped at the bank to deposit the money she found out it was fake.
Tolbert says they were selling cookies at multiple locations, and there's no way of knowing which customer passed off the fake bill.
