Officers go bald for childhood cancer research

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) - You might see a few more bald police officers around Central Texas this week but it's not because they're losing their hair.

Around 50 showed up to the Dell Diamond today to have their heads shaved- all to help fund childhood cancer research grants.

The event, which was put on by the St. Baldrick's foundation raised more than $34,000.

Julie Luis was also there. She lost her teenage son, Clayton Dalton, to cancer last October. She also shaved off all her hair in Clayton's memory.

In October of 2017, the Williamson County Sheriff's office made Clayton an honorary deputy during his cancer fight.