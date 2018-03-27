Driver arrested for impersonating officer in Williamson County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Driver accused of impersonating officer in Williamson County (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) - Anyone who may have been stopped by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck impersonating a police vehicle is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Robert Chody posted the photo of the truck stopped on US 79 in eastern Williamson County on his Twitter account Monday.

Chody says a male driver has been arrested for impersonating an officer. In the photo, the truck is seen with blue emergency lights positioned on the front windshield.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle should call 512-943-1300.

The man under arrest has yet to be identified by authorities.