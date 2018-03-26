Fayette County firefighter dies from injuries he got in line of duty

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) - A Fayette County firefighter died Friday from injuries he got while battling a fire earlier this month, Fayette County Judge Ed Janecka said.

Larry Marusik was a member of the Ellinger Volunteer Fire Department.

On Facebook, Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management officials said that Marusik battled a large grass fire on March 10 and died Friday at Brooke Army Medical Center after being badly burned.

Officials offered their condolences to Marusik’s family and friends, plus his fellow firefighters.

"Our department is devastated by the loss of our member Larry Marusik," said Dave Weishuhn, president of the Ellinger VFD. "He loved his family, served many organizations and gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives and property of his community. He will be greatly missed."

Weishuhn said that Marusik grew up in their community and then moved back after he retired. He said he was a member of the fire department for four years.

The website for the Ellinger Chamber of Commerce says that Marusik was also a champion tomato grower. He won third place in the 81st Ellinger Tomato Festival.

Judge Janecka has ordered all flags to fly half-staff in Marusik’s honor.

The funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Texas, followed by the burial service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Ellinger, Texas.

Visitation is being held from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary's in Ellinger on Tuesday, March 27. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at the church.