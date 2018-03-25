WATCH: Ashbel Smith Hall building implodes in Downtown Austin

By: Rosemond Crown

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 10:13 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2018 12:59 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) - The Ashbel Smith Hall building on Colorado St. in Downtown Austin is no more. The building was imploded at 8 a.m. Sunday after the demolition was approved by the Austin Historic Landmark Commission. 

A large crowd gathered early Sunday morning to watch as the building toppled to the ground and filled the air with thick dust. Officials say the clean up effort will take about two months to complete. 

The demolition of the University of Texas building will make way for a new 36-story, 670,000-square-foot office building that will also have 3,500 square feet of restaurant space and 4,300 square feet of retail plus an on-site gym.

