Vehicle hits, injures man in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) - A vehicle struck and injured a man in his 50s Sunday evening in northwest Austin, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 13800 block of Research Boulevard on the other side of State Highway 45 from Lakeline Mall, ATC EMS said.

Medics said the man had potentially serious injuries but that they were not expected to threaten his life. They said he was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center for treatment.

Austin police said the man may have been hit while he was on the side of the roadway.

Austin police are investigating and advised drivers to avoid the area.