Uptick in homeowners looking at home surveillance

AUSTIN (KXAN) - Home security experts say they are seeing an uptick in the number of people looking at home surveillance cameras after the recent explosions.

"People wanting doorbell cameras and video and alarms in general," said Mary Smothers with Security Consultant Pros out of Cedar Park "That's probably our most hot item right now."

Neighbors near the site of one of the recent bombings on Galindo Street in southeast Austin say investigators used a video from a neighbor's camera to help track down the serial bomber.

Tray Gober can see exactly what's going on around his house in northwest Austin at any time.

"I was especially watching in the past few weeks because we have a lot of packages delivered, and I can actually see that it's an actual FedEx truck showing up and official delivery and not some random person doing something suspicious," he said.

At-home surveillance cameras can cost upwards of a few hundred dollars. There's also a small monthly monitoring fee. A number of stores around Austin have sold out of certain camera's in the last week, but employees say they can be ordered online.

Smothers says the decision to add cameras or an alarm doesn't have to be overwhelming or costly.

"I started my own home and grew my layers like an onion of security," he said. "I started off with just my doors and then added my windows and then added video. And I've added to it over the years. It doesn't have to be an all or nothing decision."

Home security on the rise

