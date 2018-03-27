Small grass fires flare up across Austin with windy, dry conditions
AUSTIN (KXAN) - Austin firefighters have responded to multiple small grass fires across Austin Monday along with gusty winds and dry conditions.
The Austin Fire Department issued a special warning on Twitter asking for drivers to make sure their trailer chains aren't dragging and to make sure they properly discard cigarette butts.
AFD tweeted a photo of a small fire next to a house caused by a cigarette.
While the agency could not say how many fires it's responded to "because there are so many," there have been at least 16 small grass fire calls according to the AFD Incidents Twitter account.
