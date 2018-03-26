'Shrapnel injuries' official cause of death for Austin bomber

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police say Mark Conditt was driving this red SUV when SWAT officers surrounded him. Police say he detonated a bomb inside his vehicle on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (NBC News)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police say Mark Conditt was driving this red SUV when SWAT officers surrounded him. Police say he detonated a bomb inside his vehicle on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (NBC News)

AUSTIN (KXAN) - The death of the Austin bomber has officially been ruled a suicide, Williamson County officials say.

Law enforcement had been following Mark Conditt, 23, for about a day before he pulled over to the ditch on southbound Interstate 35 in Round Rock on March 20. SWAT approached and banged on the door of his Jeep, and then he detonated a bomb inside it. Although a SWAT officer fired in response to the blast, Conditt's official cause of death was "multiple penetrating shrapnel injuries, and at this point, the death is ruled a suicide," according to Williamson County Justice of the Peace Dain Johnson.

The final autopsy report for Conditt is still being worked on and won't be released until after the criminal investigation ends.

Conditt is believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people and injuries of five others, in a bombing spree in Austin stretching from March 2 to 19 and involving packages containing bombs left on front doors, a tripwire bomb and attempts to send bombs through the mail.

Leave a comment on this story below: