Road to recovery for 75-year-old bombing victim will be a long one

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Esperanza Hope Herrera. (Courtesy: Herrera Family)

AUSTIN (KXAN) - Two weeks ago, two bombs detonated within hours of each other. The bombs irrevocably changed the lives of two families approximately five miles apart.

For the Herrera family, the tragedy has been a "life changing event for all of us."

Esperanza 'Hope' Herrera, 75, was severely injured when the bomb exploded as she picked it up in front of her home on Galindo Street in southeast Austin at 11:50 a.m. March 12. Herrera is the primary caregiver of her 93-year-old mother, who was inside the home at the time.

The bombing broke both of Herrera's legs, shattered her kneecap, broke her right arm and she had to have two fingers amputated. That's just a fraction of her overall injuries. Fourteen days later, she remains hospitalized and the family says her road to recovery will be a "long and difficult" one.

In a statement, the Herrera family thanked the entire community for their support, as well as the law enforcement agencies who identified Mark Conditt as the person responsible.

"We understand that we are not the only victims of these bombings. Therefore, we would like to convey our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the families of Anthony House, Draylen Mason, and the other victims of these horrible crimes," said the Herrera family.

Citing their faith, the family says since it's Holy Week and Easter Sunday is upon us, they are praying "for the soul of Mark Conditt and his family."

The family says everyone calls Herrera "Mom" because she is the "foundation" of their family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Herrera family with medical expenses associated with Herrera's injuries.

Comment on the story below: