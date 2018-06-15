Hundreds rally at Capitol to protest families separated at border Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Boys stand in line at Casa Padre, a facility that holds undocumented immigrant children in Brownsville, Texas (Dept. of Health & Human Services Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of Austinites rallied on the south steps of the state Capitol Thursday evening to protest the Trump administration's new policy of separating children from their parents at the border when they enter the country illegally.

This new policy was enacted last month, and according to the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection, during the month of May more than 650 children were separated from their parents.

According to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the purpose of this new policy is to reduce the number of people trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

"If you're smuggling a child, we're going to prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you," Sessions says. "If you don't want your child to be separated, then don't bring them across the border illegally."

The administration says it plans to reunite families after the adult goes through the court proceeding.

But activists say this process is cruel and the stories they are hearing from parents are heartbreaking.

"It's hard to look at the images, hear the stories, to listen to the mother's stories of their children being taken away and just being told we're taking them to give them a bath and then never seeing them again," said Micaela Eller, Lead Organizer of Families Belong Together.

Thursday's rally was organized by Families Belong Together, a coalition formed in opposition to the recent policy to separate families.

Speakers during the rally included professors from the University of Texas, who spoke about the legality of separating families, what's happening on the border and why organizers say there appears to be an influx of immigrants trying to cross.

Daniela Rojas, a DACA recipient, also gave an emotional speech.

Watching hundreds of Austinites turn out, in support of immigrant families that have been torn apart, was heartening for those facing the very real fear that it could happen to them.

Daniela Rojas, a DACA recipient, said, "It just shows that the community is really aware of these issues and people do want a change."

Rojas shared how she relates to those families being separated at the border.

"I'm somewhat protected," Rojas said. "But, my parents are undocumented, and that's a fear that I have, of coming home one day and not finding them there. So yeah, it's a fear that even once you're on this side of the border, you still have to deal with that fear."

Rojas said she was encouraged seeing so many turn out in support of those families being threatened.

"It breaks my heart, but I think it's also an opportunity to really come together and fight back," Rojas said.

"We've reached a crisis level now, and there is more work that needs to be done just on an immigration front, but at the moment, we have to deal with this crisis and end family separation altogether," Eller said.