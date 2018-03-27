Police investigating body found near I-35 in east Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Body found in east Austin at 4100 N. Interstate 35 service road on March 26, 2018 (KXAN Viewer Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) - Austin police are investigating a body found Sunday morning behind a business in the 4100 block of the North Interstate 35 northbound service road, just south of Airport Boulevard in east Austin.

Police say they were called at 10:33 a.m. Sunday after the body was found.

The department says its officers have not determined if the death is suspicious or not, but a police spokesperson said it is sometimes difficult to determine since the body had already started decomposing.