Police investigating body found near I-35 in east Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) - Austin police are investigating a body found Sunday morning behind a business in the 4100 block of the North Interstate 35 northbound service road, just south of Airport Boulevard in east Austin.
Police say they were called at 10:33 a.m. Sunday after the body was found.
The department says its officers have not determined if the death is suspicious or not, but a police spokesperson said it is sometimes difficult to determine since the body had already started decomposing.
