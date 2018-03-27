Police investigating body found near I-35 in east Austin

By: Andy Jechow

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 10:15 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 10:15 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) - Austin police are investigating a body found Sunday morning behind a business in the 4100 block of the North Interstate 35 northbound service road, just south of Airport Boulevard in east Austin.

Police say they were called at 10:33 a.m. Sunday after the body was found.

The department says its officers have not determined if the death is suspicious or not, but a police spokesperson said it is sometimes difficult to determine since the body had already started decomposing.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss