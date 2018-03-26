Northbound I-35 closures scheduled for Tuesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Closures planned for Northbound I-35 March 26-27. (TxDOT Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) - Drivers hoping to head north on Interstate 35 Tuesday night should pick another route because of rolling closures.

Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, I-35 lanes will be reduced and then temporarily close between 51st Street and U.S. Highway 183. The closures include both mainlines and ramps and are expected to be short.

Crews will be working to remove overhead sign bridges. Police will be in the area to direct traffic. Initially closures were also scheduled for Monday night, but were canceled because of weather.

Leave a comment on this story below: