Mighty Texas Dog Walk breaks record for world's largest dog cake

AUSTIN (KXAN) - A world record was set Saturday morning in Austin at the Mighty Texas Dog Walk.

Organizers broke the previous record for the biggest cake for dogs by more than 100 pounds. This cake was 305 pounds.

Every four-legged pup got a piece.

The case was just one of many fun attractions at today's fundraiser for Service Dogs, Inc.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer and Kaxan were there for what's known as the doggiest day in Austin with free food, costume contests and lots of dog merchandise.