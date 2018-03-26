Ex-Navy Seal allegedly behind Austin bank robbery spree

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved Suspect in robbery of IBC Bank on RM 2222 robbed on Jan. 5, 2018 (Austin Police Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) - The man believed to be behind five Austin bank robberies since December is a former Navy Seal, the U.S. Navy confirmed Monday.

Thomas Mixon, 59, remains in the Travis County Jail — after being booked on Feb. 26. — on five charges of aggravated robbery. Bond was set at $500,000.

The Navy consulted the National Archives, which said Mixon enlisted in 1982 and left the Navy in March 1990.

The August 2007 issue of Austin Fit Magazine included Mixon in its "Ten of Austin's Fittest" list.

"Tom conducts military-style boot camps at Town Lake and in north Austin, a job that he's passionate about to say the least," the magazine said.

The first bank robbery happened on Dec. 22, 2017 at the IBC Bank on Ranch to Market 2222 in west Austin. Mixon is accused of robbing the bank while holding employees at gunpoint. Before leaving, he allegedly told bank staff to count back from 30 before calling police.

The same IBC Bank was robbed again on Jan. 5. An employee told police she immediately recognized him as the same man who robbed the bank a month before.

The third and fourth robberies happened at the Prosperity Bank on Northland Drive, just west of MoPac Expressway, in west Austin on Feb. 1 and 7.

Authorities say his last bank robbery was on Feb. 26 at the Plains Capital Bank on North MoPac near Parmer Lane.

Austin police found the suspect vehicle at a home in northwest Austin. Officers saw Mixon walking toward the truck, which contained clothes that matched the bank robbery suspect description.

He became nervous and had trouble speaking when confronted by police, court documents show.

Mixon is scheduled to appear in court April 4. KXAN has requested Mixon's mugshot.