Brace for traffic: SXSW and spring break don't line up in 2019
AUSTIN (KXAN) - Austinites have a year to prepare for what could be weeks of traffic troubles and crowds next March.
According to the Austin Independent School District, Spring Break in 2019 will not line up with the South by Southwest Festival as it has in the past. AISD and Austin Community College will have spring break the same week as the University of Texas at Austin, which is scheduled for March 18-22. SXSW will happen the week before, March 8-17.
It's not clear why the school break and SXSW won't line up next year. In the past, the exodus of students for vacations outside Austin has helped offset some of the thousands of people who descend on the city during the festival.
AISD approved its 2018-19 school calendar back in January of this year. However, SXSW didn't announce its 2019 schedule until last week.
