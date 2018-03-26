Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roberto Romero was reported missing from his east Austin home on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Austin Police Department)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Roberto Romero was reported missing from his east Austin home on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Austin Police Department)

Update: Romero was found safe around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Police need help finding a man who hasn't been seen since he left his home in east Austin late Sunday night.

Roberto Romero, 35, has Down syndrome, and was last seen walking away from his home in the 1200 block of Westheimer Drive at 11:45 p.m.

Romero is 4-feet-9, 200 pounds, has a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, gold-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and/or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

