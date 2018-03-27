Austin bomber's roommate being questioned as a person of interest

AUSTIN (KXAN) - One of the Austin bomber's roommates is now a person of interest in the investigation, according to Congressman Michael McCaul.

Both roommates were taken in for questioning last week and released Wednesday and Thursday. McCaul, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, said Monday that one of them is still being questioned in the case and is being considered a person of interest. Investigators want to know if he knew about the bombs.

"If you have knowledge of an activity like that, you have a duty to report that, and if you don't and you have knowledge, you can actually be complicit in the conspiracy," McCaul said.

Authorities believe Mark Anthony Conditt killed two people and injured five more with homemade package bombs. The first went off March 2, and the last went off March 20 -- killing Conditt as Austin Police Department SWAT closed in. Investigators are now poring over his cellphone, which had a 25-minute confession video on it, as well as his computer and social media.

Investigators found bomb-making materials in Conditt's Pflugerville home.

Monday evening, KXAN talked to Austin's Interim Police Brian Manley about the possible "person of interest," but he said he cannot give us any details because the investigation is ongoing.

"This was obviously a string of incidents that could have impacted any of the city," he said. Manley then went on to explain, authorities are still tracking down the bomber's motive. "There's no specific timeline. We'll continue to investigate this case as long as there's a need to do so, as long as there's leads that need to be followed up on, questions that still need to be answered."

Meanwhile, many neighbors told us they still feel uneasy. "I just want to feel and be safe. And also know what's going on in the neighborhood," Stephanie Loui said.

She and dozens of other people attended Monday's Northwest Austin Coalition meeting. This month's meeting focused on safety and security, following the deadly bombing incidents.

"The bomber lived in Pflugerville. He was captured in Round Rock. And had, there were reports that he was targeting Cedar Park," City Council member Jimmy Flannigan, who represents District 6 said. "It's not just about the city limits. It's not just about east or west. It is the region."

"Get to know your neighbors so that you understand what may be out of place in your neighborhood," Manley said.

