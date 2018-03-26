Police: Man who shot at officers, injuring 1, killed by SWAT

AUSTIN (KXAN) - One police officer was shot and a second was hurt while running for safety after a gunman fired at them from inside a southeast Austin home Sunday night. The SWAT team then shot and killed the suspected shooter as he tried to run away from the home with a woman.

APD says officers were called to a duplex along the 5500 block of Ponciana Drive at 10:50 p.m. when someone called 911 and was disconnected. Officers knocked on one side of the duplex and a resident told them they did not call 911.

When the officers tried the second unit, there was no answer. As they were leaving, APD says someone fired on their officers, shooting one in the arm. The second officer hurt his hand and knee while running for safety.

"The officers ran from the front of the house and jumped over a fence and called it in. And at that point we had multiple units responding to the scene," Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley said during a news briefing Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it took both officers, one in their 50s and one in their 30s, to the hospital.

The SWAT team was called out and officers heard gunshots inside the duplex as they told the suspect to come out. Police used a robot to breach the front door.

"I was like oh my God, this is really happening, you know. He wouldn't give up, they tried and tried and tried to get him to give up and he wouldn't give up," said Donna Winslow, who lives on Ponciana Drive. "We heard 'breach, breach, breach,' and then we heard the loud boom and then we heard gunshots."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An officer was shot outside this home in the 5500 block of Ponciana Drive in southeast Austin on March 25, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An officer was shot outside this home in the 5500 block of Ponciana Drive in southeast Austin on March 25, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

The male suspect ran out with a woman — police did not indicate if she were a hostage or not.

A SWAT officer shot the suspect and authorities were able to get the woman to safety, taking her into protective custody. The suspect was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m.

"It was just really sad you know, that someone would lose their life... probably over a little bit of nothing," said Winslow.

The officer who suffered a gunshot wound has been with the department for five years. The officer who suffered injuries to his hand and knee is a 16-year veteran.

Neighbors say the area isn't free of crime, but they've never seen something this serious.

According to KXAN records, the last time an APD officer was injured in a shooting was in April of 2016 when a SWAT officer was shot in the knee while serving a warrant.

The Austin Independent School District originally delayed the start of Houston Elementary, which is right across the street from the shooting scene, until 10 a.m. due to limited access to the neighborhood. But then at 9 a.m., the district decided to cancel classes for the day.