86-year-old man missing in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) - An 86-year-old man is missing in north Austin, police say.

Officers are asking anyone who sees or has information on the location of Thomas Hernandez-Zavala to call 911.

Police were called to Bolles Circle, just northeast of the West Anderson Lane and North Lamar Boulevard Intersection, on Monday.

The man is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with gray hair with black streaks, brown eyes and a thin mustache.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, beige pants, blue jacket, gray shoes and a black hat.

Police said in a tweet that Hernandez-Zavala has a medical condition that is causing a concern for his safety.