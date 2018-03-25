50-feet-high mulch pile catches fire near Lake Travis

By: Rosemond Crown

Posted: Mar 24, 2018 08:39 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2018 11:52 AM CDT

Firefighters of the Lake Travis Fire Fighters Association have contained a brush fire near the Apache Shores Subdivision just south of Mansfield Dam. 

Lake Travis FFA said on Twitter that a 50 -foot-high pile of much had caught fire early Saturday morning. They deployed three firetrucks and 14 fire fighters to the scene and by 9:45 a.m. fire officials said the fire had been contained. Fire fighters remained on the scene to extinguish the fire.

No homes or businesses were threatened by the blaze. 

 

 

 

