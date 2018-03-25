50-feet-high mulch pile catches fire near Lake Travis

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Firefighters of the Lake Travis Fire Fighters Association have contained a brush fire near the Apache Shores Subdivision just south of Mansfield Dam.

Lake Travis FFA said on Twitter that a 50 -foot-high pile of much had caught fire early Saturday morning. They deployed three firetrucks and 14 fire fighters to the scene and by 9:45 a.m. fire officials said the fire had been contained. Fire fighters remained on the scene to extinguish the fire.

No homes or businesses were threatened by the blaze.