AUSTIN (KXAN) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near downtown Austin sent three men in their 30s to the hospital Sunday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 4:09 p.m. on I-35 at 11th Street, ATC EMS said, and one of the vehicles rolled over.

The three men were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and medics said their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

Seven other people were involved but were not taken to the hospital, ATC EMS said.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area Sunday afternoon.