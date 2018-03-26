Largest implosion Austin has ever seen goes off without a hitch

AUSTIN (KXAN) - A large downtown building collapsed in around 10 seconds Sunday, all to make room for the largest office skyscraper to occupy the Austin skyline.

Ashbel Smith Hall, which used to house administrative offices for the University of Texas System, went up in a billowing cloud of dust Sunday morning. The building had stood for more than 40 years and is attached to Claudia Taylor Johnson Hall, which was built as a post office in 1914 but later named for Lady Bird Johnson.

As the Austin community still feels the echoes of the fear and trauma that came along with the bombings earlier this month, some on the project proceeded with the planned explosions with caution.

"There was concern about the bombings that were going on over the last couple of weeks -- whether that was the right time to do this," said Austin Fire Department Division Chief Palmer Buck.

But the developers decided to move ahead, sending warnings out to the community that they'd be hearing loud booms Sunday morning. The crowd Sunday morning didn't seem scared by the implosion, rather they cheered and clapped when it happened.

"I'm a builder and I've taken buildings down, so I've never seen them implode before and that was something I wanted to see," said Robbie Marsh, who brought his father and kids from Georgetown to watch the implosion.

"It went perfect," said Buck, who explained it will take around two months to clean up the debris.

This project is part of a larger effort to put more density into the heart of the city. If everything goes as planned, the developers hope to start construction on a new building in the summer, but don't yet have a timeline for when the building is expected to be complete.

Lindamood Demolition and Controlled Demolition, Inc., helped with the explosion. DPR Construction is building the office tower and the Trammel Crow Company is developing It.

DPR said this process has taken them 10 months of planning to get to the implosion, including details like removing the glass windows on the building beforehand and making sure the explosives were strategically planted to make the building fall in a certain direction.

"And it just basically fell exactly as planned, gravity pulled it down," explained Andrea Weishiemer, the project executive for the Block 71 project.

"It's exciting coming out here, my adrenaline was rushing," said Weishiemer. The implosion isn't just a captivating experience for onlookers, Weishiemer says it also has practical value for the new project they'll be installing.

After the implosion is cleaned up, developers will dig a hole for the parking garage five floors down. Then they will build 40 stories up. The new building will be a 670,000-square-foot office building with 3,500 square feet of restaurant space and 4,300 square feet of retail and gym. They'll work to preserve the historic post office and add restaurant space, offices, retail, a gym, and more than 1,500 parking spots.

Austin Fire Department said as of Sunday evening there were no problems with the implosion and the event went as planned.

The Austin Fire Department's Structural Collapse team was at the scene after the explosion Sunday, observing the rubble to see what collapsed and what didn't. They explained this helps for training purposes to better understand how buildings may collapse in emergencies.

The last time Austin saw a big implosion was in 2007, when 500 pounds of explosives took down the Intel Building downtown in the spot where the federal courthouse is now located.