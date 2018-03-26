Woman's ex-lover accused of shooting her new boyfriend 9 times

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Imanol Cardenas-Medina, 20 (APD Photo)

A man died after his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend allegedly shot him nine times in his car in north Austin Saturday.

Around 9:24 p.m. officers responded to multiple calls reporting the shooting. They found Jesus Rodolfo Solis-Lopez in the driver's seat of a Honda. He had gunshot wounds in his torso, legs and head. Police found nine bullet casings and a 9mm Beretta at the scene.

The suspect, 20-year-old Imanol Cardenas-Medina, was detained at the scene at 605 Masterson Pass, near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard where the Arrowhead Park Apartments are located.

Solis-Lopez' girlfriend had been in the passenger seat. She told police she had been dating Solis-Lopez for three months, but had a daughter with Cardenas-Medina. That Saturday, she asked Cardenas-Medina if she could pick up her daughter, and according to the affidavit he agreed as long as she brought her new boyfriend for him to meet.

According to the affidavit, they all talked in the parking lot of the apartment complex for about 20 minutes, and the woman and Solis-Lopez started to leave after realizing Cardenas-Medina wasn't going to let her take her daughter. They were in the car when Cardenas-Medina allegedly pulled out a pistol, walked up to the driver's side of the Honda, said, "I told you how this was going to end. I loved you and you left me for him," and fired at Solis-Lopez, according to the affidavit. He fired more shots through the front windshield.

Cardenas-Medina told police he had never met Solis-Lopez before and didn't initially plan to shoot him but brought the gun "just in case," according to an affidavit. He said after talking to the two of them and hearing their "repeated lies" he decided to go ahead with it.

Cardenas-Medina faces a first-degree felony murder charge. He was booked into the Travis County Jail on a $10,000,000 bond.

