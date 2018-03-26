Police: Man tried to steal ambulance while paramedics helped patient

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved

AUSTIN (KXAN) - A man allegedly tried to steal an ambulance while paramedics were working on a patient last week, according to an arrest affidavit.

Two EMS technicians were in the back of the ambulance at East Sixth Street and the Interstate 35 service road when they heard the driver's door open and saw a man, later identified as 34-year-old Robert Dunn, try to put the vehicle into drive. They jumped out and told him to get out, and an officer arrested him.

Paramedics said the only reason Dunn wasn't able to drive away is because of an anti-theft system in the ambulance. After they gave statements, they drove the patient to the hospital.

Dunn allegedly admitted to officers he wanted to steal the ambulance, according to the affidavit.

Dunn was taken into custody March 23 and faces a second-degree felony theft charge. His bond is set at $50,000.

There have been other cases of ambulance theft in Austin, including one in March 2017 in which an ambulance was taken from a south Austin hospital and found a few blocks away. In December 2016, a man allegedly hijacked an ambulance on Christmas day outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. Since then, Austin-Travis County EMS has equipped its vehicles with anti-theft devices and updated its protocol.

