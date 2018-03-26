UT student says she was sexually assaulted at frat party

AUSTIN (KXAN) - Police are investigating after it was reported that a female University of Texas student was sexually assaulted at an off-campus fraternity house Saturday night, said the UT Police Department.

Jordan Coff, president of Sigma Alpha Mu, confirmed that it was reported to have happened at his fraternity’s Sammy House in the 2500 block of Leon Street just east of North Lamar Boulevard and a few blocks north of West 24th Street.

“Last night, we hosted our Round Up event at the Sammy House. We were notified that a guest was sexually assaulted during the event,” Coff said.

While Austin police and UTPD continue their investigation, Coff said that his group is cooperating and that they assisted in identifying the suspect. That person isn’t a member of Sigma Alpha Mu, he said.

“Sexual assault is something that we do not take lightly and we are doing everything in our power to bring justice to this situation,” Coff said. “We are committed to continuing education and partnerships on campus to prevent sexual assault.”

If you have any information, police ask that you call 512-472-8477.