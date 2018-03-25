Man shot, killed in north Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) - A man in his 30s was shot and killed in north Austin Saturday night, said Austin-Travis County EMS.
It happened at about 9:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Masterson Pass near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard. That's where the Arrowhead Park Apartments are located.
The Austin Police Department said they had three units at the scene at 9:30 p.m. with more on the way. They said the death is considered suspicious and that police were securing a perimeter.
Police said they have detained one suspect on scene. They believe the incident is isolated and that there is no danger to the public.
It is not clear whether the suspect and victim new each other or what caused the shooting.
