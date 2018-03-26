K-9 Lobos finds more than $21K hidden in comforter

By: Kate Winkle

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 03:54 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 04:07 PM CDT

FLATONIA, Texas (KXAN) - K-9 Lobos helped find bundles of cash tucked into a bag inside a car his partner pulled over. 

Sgt. Randy Thumann conducted a traffic stop Thursday around 1 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Flatonia. Thumann interviewed the driver and asked to search the 2014 Chevy Sonic.

He found money in a plastic bag that also contained a new comforter. K-9 Lobos detected the odor of illegal narcotics and alerted on the cash, which totaled $21,575.

Thumann arrested 28-year-old Karim Tare Martinez-Hernandez from Mexico. He was taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice center and faces a money laundering charge. 

 

