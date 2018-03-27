Day 1: Emotional 911 call heard in trial of alleged plotter in judge shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) - The trial for a man accused of orchestrating the assassination attempt of Travis County District Court Judge Julie Kocurek began Monday in federal court with opening statements from both the prosecution and defense.

Testimony began Monday afternoon. Four witnesses took the stand including, first, Will Kocurek — the judge's then 15-year-old son who called 911 the night of the attack; second, the first Austin police officer who responded to the scene; third, a paramedic with Austin-Travis County EMS who was also dispatched to the Kocurek home; and fourth, a crime scene specialist with the Austin Police Department.

The jury listened to the emotional 911 call Will placed the night of the attack. He can be heard crying, begging for help to arrive.

Chimene Onyeri is accused of trying to shoot and kill Judge Kocurek in her driveway outside her home on Nov. 6, 2015. Kocurek was wounded by shrapnel when shots were fired inside her vehicle.

In a previous interview with KXAN, the judge recalled rapid gunfire and the sound of shattered glass bursting through the windshield.

Four months after the shooting, Judge Kocurek put on her black judicial robe and walked into a courtroom greeted by a round of applause from a room full of attorneys, judges, police officers and others who wanted to wish her well.

Before the shooting, Onyeri was wanted in Travis County for violating his probation in connection to a case in Kocurek's courtroom.

Defendant Chimene Onyeri in federal court on the first day of his trial on Monday, March 26, 2018. He's accused of trying to assassinate Judge Julie Kocurek. (Artist: David Thornberry)

Onyeri and two others — Marcellus Burgin and Rasul Scott — identified in court documents as his co-conspirators, were indicted in September 2016 on federal charges related to the shooting, along with a fraud and racketeering scheme the trio was accused of running.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the three men were operating a multi-level fraud and racketeering scheme involving mail fraud, bribery of a public official, wire and document fraud, access device fraud and money laundering.

The indictment said they were stealing personally identifiable information by paying off people with access to the victims' information and filing tax returns in the victims' names and then bribing mail carriers to provide addresses that could be used to intercept the tax refund checks.

In January 2017, KXAN reported Onyeri was also accused of trying to silence six witnesses in the case, while being held inside the Travis County Jail. According to court documents, Onyeri provided a note to an inmate with instructions to contact six witnesses. The note asked witnesses, identified only by their initials, not to speak with law enforcement regarding Onyeri's charges.

Last month, Judge Lee Yeakel ruled the defense's motion to suppress some of the evidence in the case was denied.

The defense filed a motion to suppress the evidence found during a search of the vehicle that Onyeri was in when law enforcement found him on Nov. 9, 2015, three days after Kocurek was shot.

"If the police had not searched the [Dodge] Charger for Mr. Onyeri, then they would not have recovered the cell phones and SIM cards, or consequently, generated evidence established that Mr. Onyeri was in Austin on the days in question."

According to prosecutors, during the investigation, officers learned Onyeri was traveling in a Dodge Charger and while speaking with his father in Houston, they saw a similar car drive toward the home but then turn around at the last minute. When officers pulled the vehicle over, Onyeri was in the front passenger seat; three other people were in the car with him.

Judge Yeakel determined the stop was "legal because there was probable cause to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation and there was reasonable suspicion to believe that Onyeri was in the vehicle."

The federal jury trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse. The trial could last up to two months.

Cameras will not be allowed inside the courthouse.

KXAN's Brittany Glas will be at Tuesday's proceedings. She'll report on the developments from the second full day of the federal trial on KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Judge Julie Kocurek with her husband on the first day of Chimene Onyeri's trial on March 26, 2018. (Artist: David Thornberry)