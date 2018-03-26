Father sentenced to 60 years for pimping out 4-year-old daughter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Andrew Turley (center) in a court hearing. (KPRC File Photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) - A Wisconsin man who tried to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday.

A Harris County jury convicted Andrew Turley, 30, of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18. Turley received 30 years for each charge but he is being allowed to serve them concurrently.

KPRC reports he was originally arrested in 2015 when undercover officers with the Houston Police Department noticed an ad on Craiglist offering "daddy's little girl" in exchange for money. Police made contact with the person who made the post and exchanged dozens of emails until the meet-up date.

Authorities say Turley offered two hours with his daughter in exchange for $1,000. The Houston Chronicle reports the father offered to give the child "sleep meds."

Police say the daughter lived with her mother in Houston but Turley had visitation rights and that's when the meeting was arranged, according to media reports. When undercover officers arrived for the meeting, they found the child lying in bed.